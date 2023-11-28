By Ben Glickman

Merck & Co. raised its quarterly dividend 5.5% on Tuesday.

The Rahway, N.J.-based pharmaceutical company lifted its payout to 77 cents a share from 73 cents a share.

The new payout, equal to $3.08 a year, represents an annual yield of 3.04% based on the Nov. 27 closing price of $101.43.

Merck's dividend is payable Jan. 8 to shareholders of record as of Dec. 15.

The company last raised its dividend in November 2022, when it lifted the payout to 73 cents from 69 cents.

