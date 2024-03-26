By Denny Jacob

Merck shares gain 5% to $131.90 in afterhours trading following approval of its new drug for a potentially fatal lung disease.

The stock is up 20% over the last 12 months through the close.

The drugmaker's drug, which will sell under the name Winrevair, treats a condition called pulmonary arterial hypertension that affects nearly 40,000 people in the U.S. In 2021, Merck paid $11.5 billion for the company developing the medicine.

The Food and Drug Administration approved Winrevair as an add-on therapy to other drugs for pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is commonly known as PAH.

