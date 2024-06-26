Merck: US approval for canine flu vaccine
This vaccine, using a 'revolutionary' RNA particle technology, will be available in veterinary clinics across the country at the end of this summer, the laboratory assures.
It is the first and only canine flu vaccine based on this technology, offering optimized protection while guaranteeing comfort and safety.
The vaccine is intended for healthy dogs aged eight weeks or older, Merck emphasizes.
