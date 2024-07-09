Merck: acquires aquatics division of Elanco Animal Health
This acquisition strengthens Merck's position in the aquatic industry by offering a complete portfolio of fish health products, including vaccines, anti-parasite treatments, water supplements and nutritional products.
Innovative products acquired include CLYNAV, a vaccine for Atlantic salmon, and IMVIXA, an anti-parasite treatment for sea lice.
The growing demand for protein and food safety is driving the increased use of these products to ensure quality food and protect public health," emphasizes Merck.
