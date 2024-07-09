Merck & Co., Inc. specializes in the development, production, and marketing of therapeutic products and vaccines sold under prescription. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - sale of pharmaceutical products (69.7%): for treating hypertension, osteoporosis, atherosclerosis, respiratory, bacterial and fungal, ophthalmologic, and urological diseases, acute migraine, hair loss in men, etc.; - sale of vaccines (18%); - sale of animal health products (9.4%); - other (2.9%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (45.9%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (24.5%), China (8.8%), Japan (6.1%), Asia/Pacific (6.1%), Latin America (4.3%) and other (4.3%).

Sector Pharmaceuticals