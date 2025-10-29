Merck announces that the European Commission has approved Keytruda (pembrolizumab) as a monotherapy for the treatment of locally advanced and resectable squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (LA-HNSCC).



The protocol provides for neoadjuvant use, followed by adjuvant treatment combining radiotherapy with or without cisplatin, then continuation as monotherapy in patients whose tumors express PD-L1 (CPS ?1).



This decision makes Keytruda the first and only anti-PD-1 approved for this indication in the European Union, and the third approval of the drug in head and neck cancers.



The approval is based on positive results from the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-689 trial, where the Keytruda regimen reduced the risk of event-free survival events by 30%, doubling the median to 59.7 months versus 29.6 months in the comparator arm.



According to Dr. Marjorie Green, senior vice president and global head of oncology at Merck, this decision represents "a promising advance for European patients with locally advanced head and neck cancers."



The authorization applies to the 27 EU member states as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway.