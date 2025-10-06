Merck (MSD outside North America) announces the launch of three Phase 2b trials evaluating the safety and efficacy of tulisokibart (MK-7240), an investigational humanized monoclonal antibody targeting tumor necrosis factor (TNF)-like cytokine 1A (TL1A).



These studies will enroll patients with three immune-mediated inflammatory diseases: moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa (MK-7240-12), ankylosing spondylitis (MK-7240-013), and rheumatoid arthritis (MK-7240-014).



Global enrollment for these trials has begun, with a target of more than 640 patients across the three studies. With the launch of these Phase 2b trials, tulisokibart is now being studied in a total of six rheumatology and dermatology diseases.



Merck is currently conducting two Phase 3 studies in ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as a Phase 2 study in interstitial lung disease associated with systemic sclerosis.