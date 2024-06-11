June 11 (Reuters) - Merck is focused on second- and third-generation opportunities in the cardiometabolic drugs market, which includes weight-loss treatments, the U.S. drugmaker said on Tuesday.

"We think more in terms of small molecule orals, versus injectables. That's the preferred route," CEO Robert Davis said at the Goldman Sachs global healthcare conference.

Merck is looking at the additional potential benefits of weight-loss treatments through drug combinations with "good tolerability and good combinability". (Reporting by Mariam Sunny and Sneha S.K. in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Sriraj Kalluvila)