MERCK & CO., INC.

MERCK & CO., INC.

(MRK)
News 
Merck : Gets EU Approval for Keytruda in Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma

03/17/2021 | 11:32am GMT
By Colin Kellaher

Merck & Co. on Wednesday said the European Commission approved the expanded use of its cancer drug Keytruda in adults and children with relapsed or refractory classical Hodgkin lymphoma.

The Kenilworth, N.J., drugmaker said the approval covers Keytruda as a monotherapy for patients ages 3 and older who have failed autologous stem cell transplant or following at least two prior therapies when transplant isn't a treatment option.

Merck said the approval marks the first pediatric indication in the European Union for Keytruda, which harnesses a patient's immune system to fight tumors.

Classical Hodgkin lymphoma accounts for more than 90% of cases of Hodgkin lymphoma, a cancer of the lymphatic system, which is part of the immune system.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-17-21 0732ET

