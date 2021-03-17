Merck : Human-Health Marketing Chief Nally to Leave

By Colin Kellaher

Merck & Co. Wednesday said Michael Nally, chief marketing officer of its human-health division, is leaving at the end of the month to accept a leadership post at another company.

The Kenilworth, N.J., drugmaker said Frank Clyburn, currently chief commercial officer of the division, will now serve as president of human health, leading all commercial and marketing activities.

Mr. Clyburn, who joined Merck in 2008, and Mr. Nally, who has been at Merck since 2003, have been in their current posts since January 2019.

