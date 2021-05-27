Merck : Organon Set to Join S&P 500; HollyFrontier to Join S&P MidCap 400; Service Properties Trust to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Organon & Co. (NYSE: OGN) will be added to the S&P 500 prior to the open of trading on Thursday, June 3, replacing HollyFrontier, which will be removed from the S&P 500 effective prior to the open of trading on Friday, June 4.

HollyFrontier will replace Service Properties Trust (NASD:SVC) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Service Properties Trust will replace Lannett Co Inc. (NYSE:LCI) in the S&P SmallCap 600 also effective prior to the open on June 4. S&P 500 and 100 constituent Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) is spinning off Organon (NYSE: OGN) in a transaction expected to be completed post close on Wednesday, June 2. Post spin-off, Merck will remain in the S&P 500 and 100 indices. HollyFrontier has a market capitalization more representative of the mid-cap market space. Lannett is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector June 3, 2021 S&P 500 Addition Organon OGN Health Care June 4, 2021 S&P 500 Deletion HollyFrontier HFC Energy

S&P MidCap 400 Addition HollyFrontier HFC Energy

S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Service Properties Trust SVC Real Estate

S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Service Properties Trust SVC Real Estate

S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Lannett Co LCI Health Care

