May 28 (Reuters) - Merck & Co is nearing a $1.3 billion cash deal to buy ophthalmology biotechnology company Eyebiotech in an agreement that could see an additional $1.7 billion in milestone payments, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday. (Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
