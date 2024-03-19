Merck: positive data for V116 investigational vaccine

Merck today presented positive data from several Phase 3 studies evaluating V116, its investigational 21-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine.



In the clinical studies presented, V116 was shown to be immunogenic against all 21 serotypes covered by the vaccine in a variety of adult populations, including pneumococcal vaccine-naïve and vaccine-experienced individuals, as well as those at increased risk of pneumococcal disease, including people living with HIV.



These positive data demonstrate the potential of V116 to address an unmet need in the prevention of pneumococcal disease in adults," commented Dr. Walter Orenstein, Professor Emeritus of Medicine, Epidemiology, Global Health and Pediatrics at Emory University and member of Merck's Scientific Advisory Board.



