Merck: positive opinion for Keytruda in bladder cancer
The recommendation is based on data from a Phase 3 trial conducted as part of a research collaboration with Pfizer and Astellas, in which Keytruda + enfortumab vedotin reduced the risk of death by 53% compared with platinum-based chemotherapy, and the risk of disease progression or death by 55%.
The CHMP recommendation will now be considered by the European Commission for marketing authorization in the European Union (EU), with a final decision expected in the third quarter of 2024.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction