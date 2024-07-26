Merck: positive opinion for Keytruda in bladder cancer

Merck announced today that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency has adopted a positive opinion recommending approval of Keytruda, an antibody-drug conjugate for the first-line treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic urothelial carcinoma.



The recommendation is based on data from a Phase 3 trial conducted as part of a research collaboration with Pfizer and Astellas, in which Keytruda + enfortumab vedotin reduced the risk of death by 53% compared with platinum-based chemotherapy, and the risk of disease progression or death by 55%.



The CHMP recommendation will now be considered by the European Commission for marketing authorization in the European Union (EU), with a final decision expected in the third quarter of 2024.





