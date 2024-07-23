By Colin Kellaher

Merck & Co. reported positive top-line results from a late-stage study of its proposed clesrovimab vaccine aimed at protecting infants from respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, disease.

Merck on Tuesday said the Phase 2b/3 study met its primary safety and efficacy endpoints, including reducing medically attended lower respiratory infections caused by RSV through Day 150.

The Rahway, N.J., drugmaker said it plans to file the study data with global regulatory authorities.

RSV, a contagious virus that is the leading cause of hospitalization for healthy infants, can cause inflammation in the airways, leading to difficulty breathing.

