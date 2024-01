By Denny Jacob

Merck received approval from the Food and Drug Administration for cancer drug Keytruda in combination with chemoradiotherapy as a treatment for patients with FIGO 2014 Stage III-IVA cervical cancer.

The healthcare company said the approval marks the third indication for keytruda in cervical cancer and the 39th indication for keytruda in the United States.

Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-12-24 1758ET