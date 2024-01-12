More about the company
Merck & Co., Inc. specializes in the development, production, and marketing of therapeutic products and vaccines sold under prescription. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- sale of pharmaceutical products (69.7%): for treating hypertension, osteoporosis, atherosclerosis, respiratory, bacterial and fungal, ophthalmologic, and urological diseases, acute migraine, hair loss in men, etc.;
- sale of vaccines (18%);
- sale of animal health products (9.4%);
- other (2.9%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (45.9%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (24.5%), China (8.8%), Japan (6.1%), Asia/Pacific (6.1%), Latin America (4.3%) and other (4.3%).