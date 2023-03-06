Advanced search
    MRK   US58933Y1055

MERCK & CO., INC.

(MRK)
01:14:28 2023-03-06 pm EST
110.74 USD   +3.61%
Merck's Investigational Activin Signaling Inhibitor Sotatercept Improved Six-Minute Walk Distance by 40.8 Meters at Week 24 Versus Placebo in Adults with Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension on Background Therapy
BU
Merck's MK-0616, an Investigational Oral PCSK9 Inhibitor, Significantly Reduced LDL-C in Patients with Hypercholesterolemia in Phase 2b Study
BU
09:38aThis is it
MS
Merck's MK-0616 Cuts LDL-C in Hypercholesterolemia in Phase 2b Study

03/06/2023 | 12:47pm EST
By Colin Kellaher


Merck & Co. on Monday said its MK-0616 oral cholesterol drug candidate significantly reduced low density lipoprotein cholesterol, or LDL-C, in patients With hypercholesterolemia in a Phase 2b study.

The Kenilworth, N.J., drug maker said MK-0616 significantly reduced LDL-C compared to placebo and was generally well-tolerated at all four doses across the eight-week study.

Merck said it plans to start a Phase 3 pivotal study in the second half of the year.

MK-0616 is an inhibitor of proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9, or PCSK9, which is an enzyme linked to hypercholesterolemia, a lipid disorder in which a person's low-density lipoprotein, or bad cholesterol, is too high.

Merck said MK-0616 is designed to lower LDL-C via the same biological mechanism as currently approved injectable PCSK9 inhibitors, but in a daily pill form.


Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-06-23 1247ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 58 291 M - -
Net income 2023 16 060 M - -
Net Debt 2023 7 614 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 17,0x
Yield 2023 2,81%
Capitalization 271 B 271 B -
EV / Sales 2023 4,79x
EV / Sales 2024 4,32x
Nbr of Employees 68 000
Free-Float 70,8%
Chart MERCK & CO., INC.
Merck & Co., Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MERCK & CO., INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 106,88 $
Average target price 120,26 $
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
Managers and Directors
Robert M. Davis Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Caroline A. Litchfield Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Dave Williams Chief Information & Digital Officer
Lisa LeCointe-Cephas Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer, SVP
Thomas Henry Glocer Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERCK & CO., INC.-3.67%271 325
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-12.81%401 112
NOVO NORDISK A/S7.59%324 159
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-12.96%287 191
ABBVIE INC.-3.43%276 133
ROCHE HOLDING AG-5.73%234 970