Merck & Co., Inc. specializes in the development, production, and marketing of therapeutic products and vaccines sold under prescription. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - sale of pharmaceutical products (87.8%): for treating hypertension, osteoporosis, atherosclerosis, respiratory, bacterial and fungal, ophthalmologic, and urological diseases, acute migraine, hair loss in men, etc.; - sale of vaccines (19.9%); - sale of animal health products (11.4%); - other (0.8%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (46%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (27.4%), China (9%), Japan (5.6%), Asia/Pacific (4.9%), Latin America (4.5%) and other (2.6%).

Sector Pharmaceuticals