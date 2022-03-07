Merck to Hold Investor Event to Highlight Growing Cardiovascular Portfolio and Pipeline

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced that scientific and commercial team leaders will host a virtual investor event following the conclusion of the American College of Cardiology Scientific Session 2022 where they will give an overview of the company’s broad cardiovascular portfolio and pipeline on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at 10:00am ET.

Investors, analysts, members of the media and the general public are invited to listen to a webcast of the presentation at http://www.merck.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations. Institutional investors and analysts who would like to ask a question during the session, please dial in using the information on the events page and follow the operator’s instructions.

Merck’s Focus on Cardiovascular Disease

Merck has a long history of making an impact in cardiovascular disease. More than 60 years ago, we introduced our first cardiovascular therapy – and our scientific efforts to understand cardiovascular related disorders have continued. Cardiovascular disease continues to be one of the most serious health challenges of the 21st century. Approximately 18 million people across the globe die every year, and in the United States one person dies every 36 seconds from cardiovascular disease.

Advancements in developing treatments for cardiovascular disease can make an impactful difference for patients, and there is still much more work to be done. At Merck we strive for scientific excellence and innovation in all stages of research, from discovery through approval and afterwards. We continue to build on our history of innovative therapies in cardiovascular disease to help increase scientific understanding and help patients around the world. We work with experts throughout the cardiovascular community to advance research that can help improve the lives of patients with cardiovascular risk.

About Merck

For over 130 years, Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, has been inventing for life, bringing forward medicines and vaccines for many of the world’s most challenging diseases in pursuit of our mission to save and improve lives. We demonstrate our commitment to patients and population health by increasing access to health care through far-reaching policies, programs and partnerships. Today, Merck continues to be at the forefront of research to prevent and treat diseases that threaten people and animals – including cancer, infectious diseases such as HIV and Ebola, and emerging animal diseases – as we aspire to be the premier research-intensive biopharmaceutical company in the world. For more information, visit www.merck.com and connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statement of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., USA

This news release of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., USA (the “company”) includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the company’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. There can be no guarantees with respect to pipeline candidates that the candidates will receive the necessary regulatory approvals or that they will prove to be commercially successful. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to, general industry conditions and competition; general economic factors, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; the impact of the global outbreak of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19); the impact of pharmaceutical industry regulation and health care legislation in the United States and internationally; global trends toward health care cost containment; technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product development, including obtaining regulatory approval; the company’s ability to accurately predict future market conditions; manufacturing difficulties or delays; financial instability of international economies and sovereign risk; dependence on the effectiveness of the company’s patents and other protections for innovative products; and the exposure to litigation, including patent litigation, and/or regulatory actions. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and the company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) available at the SEC’s Internet site (www.sec.gov).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220307005266/en/