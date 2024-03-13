Merck to launch new HPV vaccine
In addition, the company also plans to conduct clinical trials in women and men to evaluate the efficacy and safety of a single-dose regimen of GARDASIL®9 (9-valent, recombinant human papillomavirus), compared with the approved three-dose regimen.
' 'Evidence continues to emerge showing the importance of GARDASIL and GARDASIL 9 to public health,' said Dr. Eliav Barr, Senior Vice President, Head of Global Clinical Development and Chief Medical Officer, Merck Research Laboratories.
' These significant investments build on our leadership and above all offer the opportunity to have a greater impact on the global burden of certain HPV-related cancers and diseases. '
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction