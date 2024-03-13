Merck to launch new HPV vaccine

Merck announced today at the EUROGIN 2024 HPV congress its intention to launch clinical development of a new investigational multivalent human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine designed to provide broader protection.



In addition, the company also plans to conduct clinical trials in women and men to evaluate the efficacy and safety of a single-dose regimen of GARDASIL®9 (9-valent, recombinant human papillomavirus), compared with the approved three-dose regimen.



' 'Evidence continues to emerge showing the importance of GARDASIL and GARDASIL 9 to public health,' said Dr. Eliav Barr, Senior Vice President, Head of Global Clinical Development and Chief Medical Officer, Merck Research Laboratories.



' These significant investments build on our leadership and above all offer the opportunity to have a greater impact on the global burden of certain HPV-related cancers and diseases. '



