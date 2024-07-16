Merck: to present its advances in HIV at AIDS 24

Merck announces its participation in the 25th International AIDS Conference (AIDS 2024), to be held in Munich from July 22 to 26, 2024.



The company will present data from its HIV research program, including Phase 1 results on the interaction between MK-8527 and an oral contraceptive.



Merck will also host two symposia on HIV-related stigma and the importance of choice in HIV treatment and prevention.



Paul Schaper, vice president of Merck, emphasized the importance of this event for the global HIV community and the lab's involvement in HIV research for over 35 years.



