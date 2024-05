Merck: trial in endometrial cancer fails

May 09, 2024 at 08:32 am EDT Share

Merck announced on Thursday that a Phase III clinical trial evaluating its flagship immunotherapy Keytruda in the treatment of endometrial cancer had failed to meet its primary objective.



The trial evaluated the efficacy of the combination of the monoclonal antibody and chemotherapy in newly-diagnosed, high-risk endometrial cancer patients who had undergone surgery.



The study did not, however, meet its primary endpoint, which was based on progression-free survival.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.