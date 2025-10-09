Merck announces the presentation of over 100 studies covering more than 20 types of cancer at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2025 Congress, to be held in Berlin from October 17 to 21.



Two Phase 3 trials evaluating Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in bladder and ovarian cancers will be featured in presidential sessions.



The company will also present long-term follow-up data confirming the key role of Keytruda in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, as well as results on Lenvima (lenvatinib), Welireg (belzutifan), and the new subcutaneous formulation Keytruda QLEX.



In addition, data from its research on antibody-drug conjugates, including raludotatug deruxtecan (R-DXd) for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer and sacituzumab tirumotecan (sac-TMT) for several advanced tumors, will be presented, highlighting the depth of the development portfolio.