Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Merck & Co., Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRK   US58933Y1055

MERCK & CO., INC.

(MRK)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03:09 2023-04-06 pm EDT
112.33 USD   +0.38%
05:39pModerna, Merck Combined Treatment Gets EMA Designation for Melanoma
DJ
08:34aInvestors in wait-and-see mode ahead of Easter
MS
08:15aSimcha Therapeutics Announces Clinical Trial Collaboration with Merck to Evaluate ST-067 in Combination with KEYTRUDA in Patients with Various Solid Tumors
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Moderna, Merck Combined Treatment Gets EMA Designation for Melanoma

04/06/2023 | 05:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Denny Jacob


Pharmaceutical company Moderna Inc. on Thursday said its mRNA-4157/V940 in combination with drugmaker Merck & Co.'s Keytruda was granted priority medicines scheme designation by the European Medicines Agency to treat patients with high-risk stage III/IV melanoma following complete resection.

The companies said the designation was based on positive data from a Phase 2b trial. They plan to initiate a Phase 3 study this year and expand to additional tumor types, including non-small cell lung cancer.

Moderna's mRNA-4157/V940 is its investigational personalized mRNA cancer vaccine. Merck's Keytruda is its anti-PD-1 therapy.

"There is a high unmet need for therapies in melanoma, as it can be a life-threatening condition where available therapies may not be sufficiently effective in a significant proportion of patients," said Moderna President Stephen Hoge.


Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-06-23 1738ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MERCK & CO., INC. 0.38% 112.33 Delayed Quote.0.87%
MODERNA, INC. 2.35% 158.24 Delayed Quote.-13.92%
All news about MERCK & CO., INC.
05:39pModerna, Merck Combined Treatment Gets EMA Designation for Melanoma
DJ
08:34aInvestors in wait-and-see mode ahead of Easter
MS
08:15aSimcha Therapeutics Announces Clinical Trial Collaboration with Merck to Evaluate ST-06..
AQ
04/05Merck Working With Proxygen on Discovery, Development of Molecular Glue Degraders
MT
04/05Merck Ranked No. 1 in the Pharmaceutical Industry Among Barron's 100 Most Sustainable U..
AQ
04/04Global markets live: Warner, Givaudan, Apple, Tesla, AMC...
MS
04/04Pfizer, Merck Cut Prices of Respective COVID-19 Drugs in China
MT
04/04FDA Approves Merck's KEYTRUDA in Combination with Padcev for First-Line Treatment of Ce..
AQ
04/04Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Mixed Premarket
MT
04/04Is the market way too optimistic on rates?
MS
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MERCK & CO., INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 58 205 M - -
Net income 2023 16 111 M - -
Net Debt 2023 7 322 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 17,8x
Yield 2023 2,66%
Capitalization 284 B 284 B -
EV / Sales 2023 5,01x
EV / Sales 2024 4,53x
Nbr of Employees 68 000
Free-Float 70,8%
Chart MERCK & CO., INC.
Duration : Period :
Merck & Co., Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCK & CO., INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 111,91 $
Average target price 120,07 $
Spread / Average Target 7,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert M. Davis Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Caroline A. Litchfield Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Dave Williams Chief Information & Digital Officer
Lisa LeCointe-Cephas Senior VP, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Thomas Henry Glocer Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERCK & CO., INC.0.87%284 094
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-6.25%432 838
NOVO NORDISK A/S14.67%354 634
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-0.98%326 703
ABBVIE INC.-0.50%283 674
ROCHE HOLDING AG-7.99%238 198
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer