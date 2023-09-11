Equities MRK US58933Y1055
|Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 03:43:54 2023-09-11 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|108.52 USD
|-0.49%
|+1.08%
|-2.05%
|Sep. 07
|Merck & Co. Gets Expanded Indication for Ebola Virus Vaccine in EU
|MT
|Sep. 07
|Merck's Ebola Vaccine Gets European Approval for Indication in Children
|MT
Transcript : Merck & Co., Inc. Presents at Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference 2023, Sep-11-2023 02:15 PM
Today at 02:15 pm
Presenter SpeechTerence Flynn (Analysts)Hi, everybody. Thanks for joining us this afternoon. I'm Terence Flynn, th...
This article is reserved for subscribers
Signed up already?Log In
Not subscribed yet?Subscribe
More about the company
Merck & Co., Inc. specializes in the development, production, and marketing of therapeutic products and vaccines sold under prescription. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - sale of pharmaceutical products (87.8%): for treating hypertension, osteoporosis, atherosclerosis, respiratory, bacterial and fungal, ophthalmologic, and urological diseases, acute migraine, hair loss in men, etc.; - sale of vaccines (19.9%); - sale of animal health products (11.4%); - other (0.8%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (46%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (27.4%), China (9%), Japan (5.6%), Asia/Pacific (4.9%), Latin America (4.5%) and other (2.6%).
SectorPharmaceuticals
Calendar
More Ratings
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
29
Last Close Price
109.05USD
Average target price
122.97USD
Spread / Average Target
+12.77%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-2.05%
|277 B $
|-7.85%
|263 B $
|-12.60%
|233 B $
|-3.32%
|210 B $
|+5.65%
|204 B $
|-33.60%
|193 B $
|-8.21%
|387 B $
|-0.22%
|139 B $
|+13.33%
|135 B $
|-15.47%
|127 B $