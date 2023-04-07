Trending: Merck, Eisai Studies Miss Primary Endpoints

9:50 ET -- Merck & Co. is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. Merck and Eisai Co. on Friday reported a the failures of a pair of late-stage studies of the combination of Lenvima and Keytruda in two difficult-to-treat advanced cancers. The companies said they are ending a Phase 3 study of the combination for the first-line treatment of adults with unresectable or metastatic melanoma after an interim analysis found the two drugs didn't show an improvement in overall survival, one of the study's dual primary endpoints, versus Keytruda alone. The companies said a separate Phase 3 study missed its primary endpoint of overall survival in patients with unresectable and metastatic colorectal cancer that is mismatch repair proficient or not microsatellite instability-high who experienced disease progression on, or became intolerant to, prior therapy. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (chris.wack@wsj.com)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-07-23 1005ET