  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Merck & Co., Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRK   US58933Y1055

MERCK & CO., INC.

(MRK)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03:09 2023-04-06 pm EDT
112.33 USD   +0.38%
10:06aTrending: Merck, Eisai Studies Miss Primary Endpoints
DJ
07:32aMerck, Eisai: Keytruda/Lenvima Combo Fails in Two Studies
DJ
06:46aMerck and Eisai Provide Update on Phase 3 Trials of KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Plus LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) In Certain Patients With Advanced Melanoma (LEAP-003) and Metastatic Colorectal Cancer (LEAP-017)
BU
Trending: Merck, Eisai Studies Miss Primary Endpoints

04/07/2023 | 10:06am EDT
9:50 ET -- Merck & Co. is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. Merck and Eisai Co. on Friday reported a the failures of a pair of late-stage studies of the combination of Lenvima and Keytruda in two difficult-to-treat advanced cancers. The companies said they are ending a Phase 3 study of the combination for the first-line treatment of adults with unresectable or metastatic melanoma after an interim analysis found the two drugs didn't show an improvement in overall survival, one of the study's dual primary endpoints, versus Keytruda alone. The companies said a separate Phase 3 study missed its primary endpoint of overall survival in patients with unresectable and metastatic colorectal cancer that is mismatch repair proficient or not microsatellite instability-high who experienced disease progression on, or became intolerant to, prior therapy. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (chris.wack@wsj.com)


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-07-23 1005ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EISAI CO., LTD. 0.27% 7529 Delayed Quote.-13.73%
MERCK & CO., INC. 0.38% 112.33 Delayed Quote.1.24%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 58 205 M - -
Net income 2023 16 111 M - -
Net Debt 2023 7 322 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 17,8x
Yield 2023 2,65%
Capitalization 285 B 285 B -
EV / Sales 2023 5,03x
EV / Sales 2024 4,55x
Nbr of Employees 68 000
Free-Float 70,8%
Chart MERCK & CO., INC.
Merck & Co., Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MERCK & CO., INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 112,33 $
Average target price 120,07 $
Spread / Average Target 6,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert M. Davis Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Caroline A. Litchfield Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Dave Williams Chief Information & Digital Officer
Lisa LeCointe-Cephas Senior VP, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Thomas Henry Glocer Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERCK & CO., INC.1.24%285 160
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-6.51%431 635
NOVO NORDISK A/S14.67%354 649
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY0.67%332 160
ABBVIE INC.-0.04%284 997
ROCHE HOLDING AG-5.51%244 557
