9:35 a.m. ET -- Merck is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. Merck posted a narrower-than-expected loss for the second quarter, despite a steep decline in sales of its Covid treatment Lagevrio. The company swung to a net loss of $4.975 billion, or $2.35 a share, for the quarter, after income of $3.944 billion, or $1.55 a share, in the year-earlier period. Sales rose 3% to $15.04 billion from $14.59 billion a year ago, also ahead of the $14.442 billion FactSet consensus. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (chris.wack@wsj.com)

08-01-23 0951ET