  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Merck & Co., Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRK   US58933Y1055

MERCK & CO., INC.

(MRK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:57 2022-10-27 am EDT
100.35 USD   +1.97%
09:25aSector Update: Health Care Stocks Rally Premarket Thursday
MT
09:16aTech stocks lose their mojo
MS
08:23aDrugmaker Merck tops 3Q forecasts as Keytruda sales jump 20%
AQ
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Trending : Merck Raises Outlook After 3Q Beats Expectations

10/27/2022 | 10:33am EDT
10:17 ET -- Merck & Co. is one of the most talked about companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The drugmaker posted third-quarter sales and earnings that beat Wall Street's expectations and raised its full-year guidance. Merck also said Chief Executive Robert Davis will become chairman on Dec. 1, as long-time leader Kenneth Frazier retires. Merck shares are up 2.8% at $101.15, for a rise of 32% so far this year. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (colin.kellaher@wsj.com)


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-27-22 1032ET

All news about MERCK & CO., INC.
09:25aSector Update: Health Care Stocks Rally Premarket Thursday
MT
09:16aTech stocks lose their mojo
MS
08:23aDrugmaker Merck tops 3Q forecasts as Keytruda sales jump 20%
AQ
08:00aTranscript : Merck & Co., Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 27, 2022
CI
07:06aMerck Q3 Non-GAAP Earnings, Revenue Increase; Lifts Full-Year Outlook
MT
06:56aMerck : 3Q22 Merck Earnings Presentation
PU
06:43aMerck : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:41aMerck & Co., Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Change in Directors or ..
AQ
06:36aGUIDANCE: (MRK) MERCK & CO. Sees Fiscal Year 2022 Revenue Range $58.50B - $59B
MT
06:35aGUIDANCE: (MRK) MERCK & CO. Sees Fiscal Year 2022 EPS Range $7.32 - $7.37
MT
Analyst Recommendations on MERCK & CO., INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 58 457 M - -
Net income 2022 15 152 M - -
Net Debt 2022 18 045 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,2x
Yield 2022 2,88%
Capitalization 249 B 249 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,57x
EV / Sales 2023 4,51x
Nbr of Employees 67 500
Free-Float 70,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 98,41 $
Average target price 101,50 $
Spread / Average Target 3,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert M. Davis President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Caroline A. Litchfield Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kenneth C. Frazier Executive Chairman
Dave Williams EVP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Lisa LeCointe-Cephas Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer, SVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERCK & CO., INC.28.41%249 300
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.67%452 771
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY27.18%340 030
ROCHE HOLDING AG-12.79%276 712
ABBVIE INC.12.64%269 652
PFIZER, INC.-22.00%258 505