Trending : Merck Raises Outlook After 3Q Beats Expectations

10:17 ET -- Merck & Co. is one of the most talked about companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The drugmaker posted third-quarter sales and earnings that beat Wall Street's expectations and raised its full-year guidance. Merck also said Chief Executive Robert Davis will become chairman on Dec. 1, as long-time leader Kenneth Frazier retires. Merck shares are up 2.8% at $101.15, for a rise of 32% so far this year. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (colin.kellaher@wsj.com)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-27-22 1032ET