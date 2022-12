13:09 -- Merck & Co. Inc. is one of the most talked about companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. Regulators in China said the company's Molnupiravir has been approved for emergency use. Molnupiravir is used as a treatment for patients with Covid-19. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-30-22 1324ET