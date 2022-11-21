Trending : Merck to Acquire Imago BioSciences for $1.35 Billion

14:05 ET -- Merck & Co. Inc. is one of the most talked about companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. Merck said it would acquire Imago BioSciences Inc. for $36 a share in cash for a total purchase price of about $1.35 billion. Imago is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing new medicines for myeloproliferative neoplasms and other bone marrow diseases. "This acquisition of Imago augments our pipeline and strengthens our presence in the growing field of hematology," said Robert Davis, Merck's president and chief executive officer. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (jennifer.tershak@wsj.com)

