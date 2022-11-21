Advanced search
    MRK   US58933Y1055

MERCK & CO., INC.

(MRK)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:08 2022-11-21 pm EST
105.81 USD   +1.51%
02:20pTrending : Merck to Acquire Imago BioSciences for $1.35 Billion
DJ
02:03pSector Update: Health Care Stocks Staying on Positive Ground
MT
01:41pTop Midday Gainers
MT
Trending : Merck to Acquire Imago BioSciences for $1.35 Billion

11/21/2022 | 02:20pm EST
14:05 ET -- Merck & Co. Inc. is one of the most talked about companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. Merck said it would acquire Imago BioSciences Inc. for $36 a share in cash for a total purchase price of about $1.35 billion. Imago is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing new medicines for myeloproliferative neoplasms and other bone marrow diseases. "This acquisition of Imago augments our pipeline and strengthens our presence in the growing field of hematology," said Robert Davis, Merck's president and chief executive officer. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (jennifer.tershak@wsj.com)


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-21-22 1420ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
IMAGO BIOSCIENCES, INC. 104.34% 35.58 Delayed Quote.-26.61%
MERCK & CO., INC. 1.37% 105.68 Delayed Quote.36.00%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 59 066 M - -
Net income 2022 14 812 M - -
Net Debt 2022 18 673 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,0x
Yield 2022 2,68%
Capitalization 264 B 264 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,79x
EV / Sales 2023 4,73x
Nbr of Employees 67 500
Free-Float 70,8%
Chart MERCK & CO., INC.
Merck & Co., Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MERCK & CO., INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 104,23 $
Average target price 108,96 $
Spread / Average Target 4,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert M. Davis President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Caroline A. Litchfield Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kenneth C. Frazier Executive Chairman
Dave Williams EVP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Lisa LeCointe-Cephas Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer, SVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERCK & CO., INC.36.00%264 264
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.00%460 672
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY30.94%343 651
ABBVIE INC.14.46%273 986
PFIZER, INC.-18.32%270 730
ROCHE HOLDING AG-18.75%265 850