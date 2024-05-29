10:22 ET -- Merck is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the past 12 hours, according to Factiva data. Merck has agreed to buy clinical-stage ophthalmology biotech company EyeBio for a $1.3 billion, the companies said Wednesday. The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday that the two companies were close to a deal that would push the drugmaker into the market for eye care. Under the terms, Merck will pay an initial $1.3 billion in cash up front to buy the biotech company through a subsidiary. This price could rise to up to $3 billion through an additional $1.7 billion in milestone payments. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (chris.wack@wsj.com)

