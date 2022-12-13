Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Merck & Co., Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRK   US58933Y1055

MERCK & CO., INC.

(MRK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:44 2022-12-13 pm EST
111.14 USD   +1.99%
02:18pTrending: Moderna, Merck Say Cancer Vaccine and Keytruda Fight Melanoma
DJ
01:52pSector Update: Health Care Stocks Advancing with Broader Tuesday Markets
MT
01:47pModerna, Merck Cancer Vaccine Combo Meets Primary Efficacy Endpoint
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Trending: Moderna, Merck Say Cancer Vaccine and Keytruda Fight Melanoma

12/13/2022 | 02:18pm EST
14:04 ET -- Moderna Inc. and Merck & Co. Inc. are two of the most talked about companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. A customized Moderna cancer vaccine combined with Merck's immunotherapy cancer drug Keytruda helped ward off the recurrence of the skin cancer melanoma after surgery in patients in a mid-stage clinical trial, the companies said. The combination cut patients' risk of relapse or death by about 44%, versus Keytruda alone, in the 150-volunteer study. The results suggest promise for an emerging but unproven class of vaccines that aim to treat diseases rather than prevent infections like typical shots. Moderna and Merck plan to run a larger study to confirm the combination's safety and efficacy next year. The companies said they will also test the combination in other types of cancers. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva.(jennifer.tershak@wsj.com)


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-13-22 1418ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MERCK & CO., INC. 1.81% 110.95 Delayed Quote.42.18%
MODERNA, INC. 24.06% 205.005 Delayed Quote.-30.17%
Analyst Recommendations on MERCK & CO., INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 59 072 M - -
Net income 2022 14 812 M - -
Net Debt 2022 18 060 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,7x
Yield 2022 2,56%
Capitalization 276 B 276 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,98x
EV / Sales 2023 4,91x
Nbr of Employees 67 500
Free-Float 70,8%
Chart MERCK & CO., INC.
Duration : Period :
Merck & Co., Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCK & CO., INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 108,97 $
Average target price 109,96 $
Spread / Average Target 0,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert M. Davis Chairman & chief executive officer
Caroline A. Litchfield Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Dave Williams EVP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Lisa LeCointe-Cephas Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer, SVP
Thomas Henry Glocer Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERCK & CO., INC.42.18%276 282
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.73%464 960
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY30.69%348 953
PFIZER, INC.-12.41%292 790
ABBVIE INC.22.10%292 266
NOVO NORDISK A/S24.19%291 977