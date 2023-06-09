US Chamber of Commerce sues over government's drug pricing power

June 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Chamber of Commerce on
Friday sued the federal government, challenging a new law that
for the first time gives Medicare the power to negotiate drug
prices with pharmaceutical companies.
In a complaint filed in federal court in Dayton, Ohio, the
chamber said the pricing program violated drugmakers' due
process rights under the U.S. Constitution by giving the
government "unfettered discretion" to dictate maximum prices.
It also said the program would impose exorbitant penalties
on drugmakers that don't accept those prices, and amounted to an
ultimatum: "agree to whatever price the government names, or
we'll smash up your business."
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which
administers Medicare through its Centers for Medicare & Medicaid
Services (CMS), did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
Friday's lawsuit by the chamber, one of the most powerful
U.S. business groups, came three days after Merck & Co
filed a similar lawsuit in Washington, D.C.
Both lawsuits contended that price controls would force
drugmakers to pull back on developing new drugs, causing
long-term harm to Americans and their health.
Other drugmakers have also objected to the pricing program,
which is part of last year's Inflation Reduction Act. Pricing
changes following negotiations on 10 costly drugs selected by
CMS would take effect in 2026.
Americans pay more for prescription drugs than prices in any
other country.
The Biden administration hopes to save $25 billion annually
by 2031 by having Medicare, the government health plan for
people 65 and over, negotiate prices.
White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday
the government was confident it would win the Merck case.
"There is nothing in the Constitution that prevents Medicare
from negotiating lower drug prices," she said.
The chamber also warned that allowing the pricing program
would set a bad precedent.
"After all, if the government can impose price controls in
the pharmaceutical industry, why not elsewhere?" Chief Policy
Officer Neil Bradley said in a statement.
The case is Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce et al v Becerra
et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of Ohio, No.
23-00156.
