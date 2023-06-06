White House says it will win Merck lawsuit, defends Medicare drug negotiations

WASHINGTON, June 6 (Reuters) - The Biden administration
is confident it will succeed in the courts against Merck & Co's
lawsuit filed on Tuesday, the White House said,
defending the Medicare health insurance program's authority to
seek deals on medicine prices.
"We are confident we will succeed in the courts: there is
nothing in the Constitution that prevents Medicare from
negotiating lower drug prices," White House spokeswoman Karine
Jean-Pierre said in a statement.
(Reporting by Nandita Bose and Jasper Ward; writing by Susan
Heavey; editing by Chris Reese)