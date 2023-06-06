Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Merck & Co., Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRK   US58933Y1055

MERCK & CO., INC.

(MRK)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:54:34 2023-06-06 pm EDT
109.36 USD   -3.32%
01:41pSector Update: Health Care
MT
01:11pWhite House says it will win Merck lawsuit, defends Medicare drug negotiations
RE
12:26pTop Stories at Midday: SEC Sets Sights on Coinbase; LIV Golf and PGA Merge; Merck Sues Government Over Medicare Payments
MT
White House says it will win Merck lawsuit, defends Medicare drug negotiations

06/06/2023 | 01:11pm EDT
WASHINGTON, June 6 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is confident it will succeed in the courts against Merck & Co's lawsuit filed on Tuesday, the White House said, defending the Medicare health insurance program's authority to seek deals on medicine prices.

"We are confident we will succeed in the courts: there is nothing in the Constitution that prevents Medicare from negotiating lower drug prices," White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement. (Reporting by Nandita Bose and Jasper Ward; writing by Susan Heavey; editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 58 681 M - -
Net income 2023 15 256 M - -
Net Debt 2023 7 715 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 19,1x
Yield 2023 2,62%
Capitalization 287 B 287 B -
EV / Sales 2023 5,02x
EV / Sales 2024 4,55x
Nbr of Employees 68 000
Free-Float 70,8%
Technical analysis trends MERCK & CO., INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 113,11 $
Average target price 123,07 $
Spread / Average Target 8,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert M. Davis Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Caroline A. Litchfield Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Dave Williams Chief Information & Digital Officer
Lisa LeCointe-Cephas Senior VP, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Thomas Henry Glocer Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERCK & CO., INC.1.95%287 009
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-11.14%442 895
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY20.74%421 724
NOVO NORDISK A/S15.25%348 728
ROCHE HOLDING AG0.33%259 497
ABBVIE INC.-15.31%241 461
