EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Merck KGaA
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Merck KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 07, 2024
Address: https://www.merckgroup.com/de/investors/reports-and-financials.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 07, 2024
Address: https://www.merckgroup.com/en/investors/reports-and-financials.html
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 07, 2024
Address: https://www.merckgroup.com/de/investors/reports-and-financials.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 07, 2024
Address: https://www.merckgroup.com/en/investors/reports-and-financials.html
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 01, 2024
Address: https://www.merckgroup.com/de/investors/reports-and-financials.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 01, 2024
Address: https://www.merckgroup.com/en/investors/reports-and-financials.html
