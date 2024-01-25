EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Merck KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Merck KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 07, 2024
Address: https://www.merckgroup.com/de/investors/reports-and-financials.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 07, 2024
Address: https://www.merckgroup.com/en/investors/reports-and-financials.html

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 07, 2024
Address: https://www.merckgroup.com/de/investors/reports-and-financials.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 07, 2024
Address: https://www.merckgroup.com/en/investors/reports-and-financials.html

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 01, 2024
Address: https://www.merckgroup.com/de/investors/reports-and-financials.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 01, 2024
Address: https://www.merckgroup.com/en/investors/reports-and-financials.html

