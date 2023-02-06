Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Merck KGaA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRK   DE0006599905

MERCK KGAA

(MRK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  10:31:02 2023-02-06 am EST
185.25 EUR   -0.35%
10:04aAfr : Merck KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQ
02/02MERCK KGAA : Downgraded from Buy to Sell by DZ Bank
MD
02/02MERCK KGAA : Credit Suisse reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AFR: Merck KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

02/06/2023 | 10:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Merck KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Merck KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

06.02.2023 / 16:01 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Merck KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 11, 2023
Address: https://www.merckgroup.com/de/investors/reports-and-financials.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 11, 2023
Address: https://www.merckgroup.com/en/investors/reports-and-financials.html

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 09, 2023
Address: https://www.merckgroup.com/de/investors/reports-and-financials.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 09, 2023
Address: https://www.merckgroup.com/en/investors/reports-and-financials.html

06.02.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Merck KGaA
Frankfurter Str. 250
64293 Darmstadt
Germany
Internet: https://www.merckgroup.com/de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1552831  06.02.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1552831&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about MERCK KGAA
10:04aAfr : Merck KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and qua..
EQ
02/02MERCK KGAA : Downgraded from Buy to Sell by DZ Bank
MD
02/02MERCK KGAA : Credit Suisse reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
02/02European Midday Briefing: Stocks Buoyed by Fed's Tightening Slo..
DJ
02/01MERCK KGAA : Credit Suisse reiterates its Buy rating
MD
01/31MERCK KGAA : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
01/25MERCK KGAA : Buy rating from Barclays
MD
01/19Merck KGaA CEO on Retaining Talent
MT
01/16IG BCE wants drug reserve and 'perspective meeting' with Scholz
DP
01/11Transcript : MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Presents at 41st Annual J..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MERCK KGAA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 22 295 M 24 194 M 24 194 M
Net income 2022 3 689 M 4 004 M 4 004 M
Net Debt 2022 7 077 M 7 679 M 7 679 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,9x
Yield 2022 1,09%
Capitalization 80 825 M 87 710 M 87 710 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,94x
EV / Sales 2023 3,71x
Nbr of Employees 63 723
Free-Float 29,7%
Chart MERCK KGAA
Duration : Period :
Merck KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCK KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 185,90 €
Average target price 208,09 €
Spread / Average Target 11,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Belén Garijo López Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Marcus Kuhnert Chief Financial Officer
Wolfgang Heinz Büchele Chairman-Supervisory Board
Laura Matz Chief Science & Technology Officer
Danny Bar-Zohar Head-Development & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERCK KGAA2.76%87 710
KYOWA KIRIN CO. LTD.-4.57%11 831
ZHEJIANG JIUZHOU PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD3.16%5 822
SK BIOPHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.-0.69%4 554
BETTA PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.22.24%3 943
INDIVIOR PLC3.94%3 172