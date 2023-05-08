Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Merck KGaA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRK   DE0006599905

MERCK KGAA

(MRK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  10:26:56 2023-05-08 am EDT
161.98 EUR   -2.13%
09:59aCFO resignation at Merck KGaA alienates investors
DP
09:28aMERCK KGAA : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating
MD
07:57aHelene von Roeder to become new Merck CFO
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CFO resignation at Merck KGaA alienates investors

05/08/2023 | 09:59am EDT
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The resignation of Chief Financial Officer Marcus Kuhnert at pharmaceutical and technology group Merck KGaA somewhat spoiled the mood of investors on Monday. In the afternoon, the share of the Darmstadt-based company was last quoted 1.96 percent lower at 162.25 euros. Shortly before the news, the price drop amounted to only about 0.7 percent.

Merck had previously announced that Kuhnert would step down as chief financial officer at the end of June after a nine-year tenure and be replaced by Helene von Roeder, who is currently still on the board of real estate group Vonovia. Von Roeder has also been on the Supervisory Board of Merck KGaA and the Board of Partners of E. Merck KG since 2019.

The change in this position comes as a surprise and is likely to be met with disappointment by investors, analyst Richard Vosser of JPMorgan wrote in an initial reaction. However, he added that it is reassuring that there is continuity in the rest of the company's strong management team./edh/he


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE -1.83% 19.29 Delayed Quote.-1.08%
MERCK KGAA -2.30% 161.65 Delayed Quote.-8.51%
VONOVIA SE -1.82% 18.33 Delayed Quote.-15.21%
Analyst Recommendations on MERCK KGAA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 22 618 M 24 920 M 24 920 M
Net income 2023 3 415 M 3 763 M 3 763 M
Net Debt 2023 6 844 M 7 540 M 7 540 M
P/E ratio 2023 21,0x
Yield 2023 1,35%
Capitalization 71 956 M 79 281 M 79 281 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,48x
EV / Sales 2024 3,18x
Nbr of Employees 64 232
Free-Float 29,7%
Chart MERCK KGAA
Duration : Period :
Merck KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCK KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 165,50 €
Average target price 206,59 €
Spread / Average Target 24,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Belén Garijo López Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Marcus Kuhnert Chief Financial Officer
Wolfgang Heinz Büchele Chairman-Supervisory Board
Laura Matz Chief Science & Technology Officer
Danny Bar-Zohar Head-Development & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERCK KGAA-8.51%79 281
KYOWA KIRIN CO. LTD.1.32%12 193
SK BIOPHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.1.11%4 329
ZHEJIANG JIUZHOU PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD-26.54%4 057
BETTA PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.35.17%4 023
YUHAN CORPORATION2.27%3 159
