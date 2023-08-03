DARMSTADT (dpa-AFX) - Darmstadt-based Merck Group is still struggling with the decline in demand in its laboratory division after the corona boom. In addition, the semiconductor business continues to weaken; and the headwind from exchange rates to. The management around Group CEO Belen Garijo therefore lowered the annual targets on Thursday when presenting the figures for the past quarter.

Sales this year are now expected to reach EUR 20.5 billion to EUR 21.9 billion, Merck announced in Darmstadt. Previously, the target was 21.2 to 22.7 billion. For earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (adjusted Ebitda), which are adjusted for special items, the company's management is forecasting a decline to EUR 5.8 billion to EUR 6.4 billion, compared with the previously announced EUR 6.1 billion to EUR 6.7 billion. The average analysts' estimates are in the upper halves of the new ranges.

The second quarter of the year was largely in line with market expectations: Sales fell by just under five percent to 5.3 billion euros, while adjusted operating profit decreased by almost 13 percent to 1.55 billion euros. After-tax earnings came in at 706 million euros, compared to 870 million euros a year ago. Merck is nevertheless sticking to its medium-term growth targets up to 2025./tav/mis