MERCK KGAA

(MRK)
03/23 09:24:10 am
142.725 EUR   +1.01%
DGAP-PVR : Merck KGaA: Release according to -4-

03/23/2021 | 09:16am EDT
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Group Limited                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Finance Europe Limited                             %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.                                 %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland                       %                                 %                    % 
 AG 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.                       %                                 %                    % 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP                                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco                              %                                 %                    % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Group Limited                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco S.a.r.l.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Investment Management                              %                                 %                    % 
 Ireland Holdings Limited 
 
 BlackRock Asset Management Ireland                           %                                 %                    % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Solutions Funds ICAV                               %                                 %                    % 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.                       %                                 %                    % 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP                                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco                              %                                 %                    % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Group Limited                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Finance Europe Limited                             %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.                                 %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland                       %                                 %                    % 
 AG 
 
 iShares (DE) I 
 Investmentaktiengesellschaft mit                             %                                 %                    % 
 Teilgesellschaftsvermögen 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 22 March 2021 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-03-23 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Merck KGaA 
              Frankfurter Str. 250 
              64293 Darmstadt 
              Germany 
Internet:     https://www.merckgroup.com/de 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1177330 2021-03-23

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 23, 2021 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 18 486 M 21 969 M 21 969 M
Net income 2021 2 231 M 2 651 M 2 651 M
Net Debt 2021 9 081 M 10 791 M 10 791 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,3x
Yield 2021 1,01%
Capitalization 79 696 M 95 103 M 94 711 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,80x
EV / Sales 2022 4,45x
Nbr of Employees 58 127
Free-Float 29,7%
Technical analysis trends MERCK KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 144,09 €
Last Close Price 141,30 €
Spread / Highest target 23,8%
Spread / Average Target 1,98%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stefan Oschmann Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Marcus Kuhnert Chief Financial Officer
Wolfgang Heinz Büchele Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nilesh Kumar Senior Investment Director
Christian Raabe Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MERCK KGAA0.68%90 156
ZHANGZHOU PIENTZEHUANG PHARMACEUTICAL., LTD-1.65%23 963
KYOWA KIRIN CO., LTD.13.72%15 862
SK BIOPHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.-37.87%7 528
BETTA PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.-0.61%6 067
YUHAN CORPORATION-18.11%3 501
