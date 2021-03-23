Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Merck KGaA    MRK   DE0006599905

MERCK KGAA

(MRK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 03/23 09:24:18 am
142.725 EUR   +1.01%
09:16aDGAP-PVR  : Merck KGaA: Release according to -4-
DJ
09:16aDGAP-PVR  : Merck KGaA: Release according to -3-
DJ
09:16aDGAP-PVR  : Merck KGaA: Release according to -2-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DGAP-PVR : Merck KGaA: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

03/23/2021 | 09:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Merck KGaA 
Merck KGaA: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the 
objective of Europe-wide distribution 
2021-03-23 / 14:14 
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification of Major Holdings 
1. Details of issuer 
 
 
 Name:                           Merck KGaA 
 
 Street:                         Frankfurter Str. 250 
 
 Postal code:                    64293 
 
 City:                           Darmstadt 
                                 Germany 
 
 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):  529900OAREIS0MOPTW25 
 2. Reason for notification 
 
 
 X             Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights 
 
               Acquisition/disposal of instruments 
 
               Change of breakdown of voting rights 
 
 X             Other reason: 
               voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level 
 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 Legal entity: BlackRock, Inc. 
 City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA) 
 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
 
 
 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 
 
 
 17 March 2021 
 6. Total positions 
 
 
                       % of voting rights % of voting rights through     Total of 
                       attached to shares                instruments    both in %        Total number of voting rights 
                          (total of 7.a.)   (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)      (7.a. +             pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 
                                                                            7.b.) 
 
 New                               7.36 %                     0.01 %       7.37 %                            129242252 
 
 Previous                          7.48 %                    0.003 %       7.48 %                                    / 
 notification 
 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) 
 
 
 ISIN                    Absolute                        In % 
 
                       Direct       Indirect         Direct       Indirect 
               (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) 
 
 DE0006599905               0        9511298            0 %         7.36 % 
 
 US5893392093               0           6579            0 %         0.01 % 
 
 Total                    9517877                       7.36 % 
 b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument            Expiration or maturity   Exercise or conversion          Voting rights Voting rights in 
                               date                     period                               absolute                % 
 
 Lent Securities (right to     N/A                      N/A                                       443         0.0003 % 
 recall) 
 
                                                        Total                                     443         0.0003 % 
 b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of           Expiration or         Exercise or conversion Cash or physical          Voting rights  Voting rights 
 instrument        maturity date         period                 settlement                     absolute           in % 
 
 Contract for      N/A                   N/A                    Cash                               7512         0.01 % 
 Difference 
 
                                                                Total                              7512         0.01 % 
 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
               Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other 
               undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). 
 
 X             Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
               entity: 
 
 
 
                                         % of voting rights (if        % of voting rights through Total of both (if at 
 Name                                      at least 3% or more)    instruments (if at least 5% or    least 5% or more) 
                                                                                            more) 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 Trident Merger LLC                                           %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.                             %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Advisors, LLC                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 Trident Merger LLC                                           %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 Amethyst Intermediate LLC                                    %                                 %                    % 
 
 Aperio Holdings LLC                                          %                                 %                    % 
 
 Aperio Group, LLC                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.                       %                                 %                    % 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.                       %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock (Singapore) Limited                                %                                 %                    % 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.                             %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Fund Advisors                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.                             %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,                       %                                 %                    % 
 National Association 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    %

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 23, 2021 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)

All news about MERCK KGAA
09:16aDGAP-PVR  : Merck KGaA: Release according to -4-
DJ
09:16aDGAP-PVR  : Merck KGaA: Release according to -3-
DJ
09:16aDGAP-PVR  : Merck KGaA: Release according to -2-
DJ
09:16aDGAP-PVR  : Merck KGaA: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [..
DJ
09:16aMERCK KGAA : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
07:07aMERCK  : Keytruda Treatment for Esophageal Cancer Approved by US FDA
MT
03/18EXELIXIS  : Working With Merck KGaA, Pfizer, Darmstadt, Germany to Expand Ongoin..
MT
03/18Exelixis In Collaboration and Supply Agreement with Merck KGaA and Pfizer
DJ
03/18PRESS RELEASE  : VAXIMM to Participate at Upcoming Scientific and Industry Event..
DJ
03/17MERCK  : Germany's Merck in fresh investment to make bioreactor gear in France
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 18 486 M 21 969 M 21 969 M
Net income 2021 2 231 M 2 651 M 2 651 M
Net Debt 2021 9 081 M 10 791 M 10 791 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,3x
Yield 2021 1,01%
Capitalization 79 696 M 95 103 M 94 711 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,80x
EV / Sales 2022 4,45x
Nbr of Employees 58 127
Free-Float 29,7%
Chart MERCK KGAA
Duration : Period :
Merck KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCK KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 144,09 €
Last Close Price 141,30 €
Spread / Highest target 23,8%
Spread / Average Target 1,98%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stefan Oschmann Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Marcus Kuhnert Chief Financial Officer
Wolfgang Heinz Büchele Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nilesh Kumar Senior Investment Director
Christian Raabe Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MERCK KGAA0.68%90 156
ZHANGZHOU PIENTZEHUANG PHARMACEUTICAL., LTD-1.65%23 963
KYOWA KIRIN CO., LTD.13.72%15 862
SK BIOPHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.-37.87%7 528
BETTA PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.-0.61%6 067
YUHAN CORPORATION-18.11%3 501
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ