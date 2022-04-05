German chemical industry suspends pay talks due to war in Ukraine

FRANKFURT, April 5 (Reuters) - Germany's chemical and
pharmaceutical industry on Tuesday agreed a lump sum payment for
workers and put further collective wage bargaining on hold,
citing uncertainty stemming from Russia's attack on Ukraine.
Instead of the usual percentage increase, drug and chemical
makers agreed to pay workers 1,400 euros each ($1,534), with
companies below a certain profitability threshold paying only
1,000 euro per worker, the employers group and trade union IG
BCE said in separate statements.
Wage talks for the 580,000 employees are due to resume in
October, they added.
"The ramifications of this war will pose big challenges for
our industry for years to come. It's all the more important that
the social partners remain unified," said employers' association
president Kai Beckmann, who is a Merck KGaA executive
board member.
Germany, which relies on Russia for 40% of its natural gas
and 25% of oil needs, has supported Western sanctions against
Russia but has balked at the prospect of a near-term energy
delivery cuts.
Germany will likely face a steep recession, with the energy
intensive chemical industry exposed in particular, if sanctions
were extended to Russian gas and oil.
Workers' purchasing power is already taking a hit from 7.6%
inflation in March, the highest level in Germany in more than 40
years, as prices of natural gas and oil products
soared.
The wage talks were the first due to conclude in an
industrial sector in Germany after the invasion of Ukraine.
Germany's public-sector banks last week agreed to pay their
workers 3% more from July and another 2% more a year later,
affecting 60,000 employees.
($1 = 0.9124 euros)
