"The geopolitical hurdles of M&A in semiconductor are something to be mindful of," Merck's Chief Financial Officer Helene von Roeder said in a media call after the release of quarterly results.
Overall, the company was taking an opportunistic and selective approach to deals, she added.
CEO Belen Garijo said in August that any deal could take a while and that acquisitions to strengthen Merck's Life Science unit, a supplier of gear and substances for the pharmaceutical industry, were a priority. Deals in drug development or semiconductor chemicals remained on the cards, the CEO said at the time.
($1 = 0.9344 euros)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger, Editing by Linda Pasquini)