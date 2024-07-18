By Adam Whittaker

Germany's Merck KGaA said it will buy Unity-SC in a deal worth 155 million euros ($169.6 million) plus further performance-based payments, as it seeks to expand its offering for artificial-intelligence semiconductors.

The German chemicals and electronics group company said Thursday that Unity-SC is a French provider of metrology and defect inspection equipment for the semiconductor industry. Merck said the business will complement its portfolio and expands the offering of its electronics offering.

The deal strengthens Merck's ability to benefit from the growth opportunities of AI as an integrated solutions provider to customers developing next-generation chips, Chief Executive Belen Garijo said.

The acquisition is subject to the French works council's consultation, regulatory approval and other closing conditions, Merck said.

Shares in Merck in early morning trade are up 0.2% at EUR154.85.

Write to Adam Whittaker at adam.whittaker@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-18-24 0408ET