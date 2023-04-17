Advanced search
    MRK   DE0006599905

MERCK KGAA

(MRK)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  09:05:37 2023-04-17 am EDT
166.05 EUR   +1.00%
08:50aMERCK KGAA : Gets a Buy rating from Credit Suisse
MD
08:10aMERCK KGAA : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating
MD
04/13German Equities Blink Green as Consumer Inflation Slows
MT
MERCK KGAA : Gets a Buy rating from Credit Suisse

04/17/2023 | 08:50am EDT
Credit Suisse is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is still set at EUR 200.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 22 667 M 24 914 M 24 914 M
Net income 2023 3 410 M 3 748 M 3 748 M
Net Debt 2023 7 156 M 7 865 M 7 865 M
P/E ratio 2023 21,1x
Yield 2023 1,38%
Capitalization 71 477 M 78 564 M 78 564 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,47x
EV / Sales 2024 3,15x
Nbr of Employees 64 232
Free-Float 29,7%
Chart MERCK KGAA
Duration : Period :
Merck KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCK KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 164,40 €
Average target price 207,22 €
Spread / Average Target 26,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Belén Garijo López Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Marcus Kuhnert Chief Financial Officer
Wolfgang Heinz Büchele Chairman-Supervisory Board
Laura Matz Chief Science & Technology Officer
Danny Bar-Zohar Head-Development & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERCK KGAA-9.12%78 564
KYOWA KIRIN CO. LTD.2.81%12 483
ZHEJIANG JIUZHOU PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD-17.09%4 607
SK BIOPHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.5.41%4 559
BETTA PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.44.71%4 333
YUHAN CORPORATION2.27%3 191
