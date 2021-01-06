Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Merck KGaA    MRK   DE0006599905

MERCK KGAA

(MRK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 01/06 09:04:59 am
140.775 EUR   -1.66%
08:56aMERCK KGAA : Gets a Neutral rating from NorldLB
MD
08:01aMERCK : EMD Serono Appoints Manuel Zafra as New Managing Director for Canada
AQ
01/04MERCK KGAA : The underlying trend is to the upside
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

MERCK KGAA : Gets a Neutral rating from NorldLB

01/06/2021 | 08:56am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Analyst Thorsten Strauß from NorldLB research gives the stock a Neutral rating.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
All news about MERCK KGAA
08:56aMERCK KGAA : Gets a Neutral rating from NorldLB
MD
08:01aMERCK : EMD Serono Appoints Manuel Zafra as New Managing Director for Canada
AQ
01/04MERCK KGAA : Bernstein reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
01/04DGAP-PVR : Merck KGaA: Release according to -6-
DJ
01/04DGAP-PVR : Merck KGaA: Release according to -5-
DJ
01/04DGAP-PVR : Merck KGaA: Release according to -4-
DJ
01/04DGAP-PVR : Merck KGaA: Release according to -3-
DJ
01/04DGAP-PVR : Merck KGaA: Release according to -2-
DJ
01/04DGAP-PVR : Merck KGaA: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [t..
DJ
01/04MERCK KGAA : From Neutral to Buy by JP Morgan
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 17 359 M 21 413 M 21 413 M
Net income 2020 2 004 M 2 472 M 2 472 M
Net Debt 2020 11 240 M 13 865 M 13 865 M
P/E ratio 2020 30,8x
Yield 2020 0,98%
Capitalization 62 238 M 76 432 M 76 772 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,23x
EV / Sales 2021 3,93x
Nbr of Employees 58 077
Free-Float 29,7%
Chart MERCK KGAA
Duration : Period :
Merck KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCK KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 137,14 €
Last Close Price 143,15 €
Spread / Highest target 18,1%
Spread / Average Target -4,20%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stefan Oschmann Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Wolfgang Heinz Büchele Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marcus Kuhnert Chief Financial Officer
Christian Raabe Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Edeltraud Glänzer Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MERCK KGAA2.00%76 432
ZHANGZHOU PIENTZEHUANG PHARMACEUTICAL., LTD10.79%27 691
KYOWA KIRIN CO., LTD.-2.20%14 389
BETTA PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.-4.40%6 407
YUHAN CORPORATION5.19%4 520
RECIPHARM AB (PUBL)-0.09%2 696
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ