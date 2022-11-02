Advanced search
    MRK   DE0006599905

MERCK KGAA

(MRK)
2022-11-02
163.95 EUR   +0.34%
02:53aMERCK KGAA : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
11/01MERCK KGAA : Receives a Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
10/27Gerresheimer and Merck Transform Primary Packaging into Digital Twins
CI
MERCK KGAA : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Sell rating

11/02/2022 | 02:53am EDT
Goldman Sachs reiterate its Sell rating. The target price is reduced from EUR 193 to EUR 183.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
Analyst Recommendations on MERCK KGAA
Financials
Sales 2022 22 338 M 22 049 M 22 049 M
Net income 2022 3 751 M 3 703 M 3 703 M
Net Debt 2022 6 720 M 6 634 M 6 634 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,0x
Yield 2022 1,24%
Capitalization 71 043 M 70 124 M 70 124 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,48x
EV / Sales 2023 3,21x
Nbr of Employees 62 770
Free-Float 29,7%
Chart MERCK KGAA
Merck KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MERCK KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 163,40 €
Average target price 203,97 €
Spread / Average Target 24,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Belén Garijo López Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Marcus Kuhnert Chief Financial Officer
Wolfgang Heinz Büchele Chairman-Supervisory Board
Maria Rivas Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Laura Matz Chief Science & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERCK KGAA-28.02%70 124
KYOWA KIRIN CO. LTD.11.80%12 676
ZHEJIANG JIUZHOU PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD-32.85%4 058
SK BIOPHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.-39.81%3 186
YUHAN CORPORATION-2.74%2 852
INDIVIOR PLC29.11%2 616