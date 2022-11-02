Advanced search
Homepage
Equities
Germany
Xetra
Merck KGaA
News
Summary
MRK
DE0006599905
MERCK KGAA
(MRK)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate -
03:08 2022-11-02 am EDT
163.95
EUR
+0.34%
02:53a
MERCK KGAA : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
11/01
MERCK KGAA : Receives a Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
10/27
Gerresheimer and Merck Transform Primary Packaging into Digital Twins
CI
MERCK KGAA : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Sell rating
11/02/2022 | 02:53am EDT
Goldman Sachs reiterate its Sell rating. The target price is reduced from EUR 193 to EUR 183.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2022
22 338 M
22 049 M
22 049 M
Net income 2022
3 751 M
3 703 M
3 703 M
Net Debt 2022
6 720 M
6 634 M
6 634 M
P/E ratio 2022
19,0x
Yield 2022
1,24%
Capitalization
71 043 M
70 124 M
70 124 M
EV / Sales 2022
3,48x
EV / Sales 2023
3,21x
Nbr of Employees
62 770
Free-Float
29,7%
More Financials
Chart MERCK KGAA
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCK KGAA
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Neutral
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
18
Last Close Price
163,40 €
Average target price
203,97 €
Spread / Average Target
24,8%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Belén Garijo López
Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Marcus Kuhnert
Chief Financial Officer
Wolfgang Heinz Büchele
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Maria Rivas
Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Laura Matz
Chief Science & Technology Officer
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
MERCK KGAA
-28.02%
70 124
KYOWA KIRIN CO. LTD.
11.80%
12 676
ZHEJIANG JIUZHOU PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD
-32.85%
4 058
SK BIOPHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.
-39.81%
3 186
YUHAN CORPORATION
-2.74%
2 852
INDIVIOR PLC
29.11%
2 616
More Results
