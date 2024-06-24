Merck KGaA is one of the world's leading pharmaceutical and chemical groups. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - solutions and products for scientific and biotechnological research (44.2%); - pharmaceutical products (38.4%): prescription drugs for the treatment of diabetes, cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, cardiovascular disease, central nervous system disorders, inflammatory disorders, etc.; - performance materials for the electronics industry (17.4%): semiconductor materials, liquid crystals, pigments and additives, carbon-based organic materials, etc. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (4.8%), Europe (24%), China (12.9%), Asia/Pacific (20.1%), the United States (26.8%), North America (1.6%), Latin America (6.3%), Middle East and Africa (3.5%).

Sector Pharmaceuticals