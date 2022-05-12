Log in
    MRK   DE0006599905

MERCK KGAA

(MRK)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/12 07:45:00 am EDT
160.38 EUR   -5.41%
07:34aMERCK KGAA : Receives a Sell rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
03:54aMERCK KGAA : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating
MD
01:53aMerck KGaA sees FY adjusted profit gains of up to 9% on lab demand
RE
MERCK KGAA : Receives a Sell rating from Goldman Sachs

05/12/2022 | 07:34am EDT
Goldman Sachs analyst reiterate his Sell rating on the stock.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
Analyst Recommendations on MERCK KGAA
Financials
Sales 2022 21 578 M 22 750 M 22 750 M
Net income 2022 3 459 M 3 647 M 3 647 M
Net Debt 2022 6 923 M 7 299 M 7 299 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,1x
Yield 2022 1,14%
Capitalization 73 717 M 77 719 M 77 719 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,74x
EV / Sales 2023 3,42x
Nbr of Employees 60 334
Free-Float 29,7%
Chart MERCK KGAA
Merck KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MERCK KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 169,55 €
Average target price 217,79 €
Spread / Average Target 28,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Belén Garijo López Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Marcus Kuhnert Chief Financial Officer
Wolfgang Heinz Büchele Chairman-Supervisory Board
Maria Rivas Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Laura Matz Chief Science & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERCK KGAA-25.31%77 719
KYOWA KIRIN CO. LTD.-12.15%11 365
SK BIOPHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.-10.49%5 351
ZHEJIANG AUSUN PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.113.90%3 326
YUHAN CORPORATION-6.76%3 097
BETTA PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.-43.20%2 802