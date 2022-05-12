Log in
Homepage
Equities
Germany
Xetra
Merck KGaA
News
Summary
MRK
DE0006599905
MERCK KGAA
(MRK)
Add to my list
Report
05/12 07:45:00 am EDT
05/12 07:45:00 am EDT
160.38
EUR
-5.41%
07:34a
MERCK KGAA
: Receives a Sell rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
03:54a
MERCK KGAA
: JP Morgan remains its Buy rating
MD
01:53a
Merck KGaA sees FY adjusted profit gains of up to 9% on lab demand
RE
MERCK KGAA : Receives a Sell rating from Goldman Sachs
05/12/2022 | 07:34am EDT
05/12/2022 | 07:34am EDT
Goldman Sachs analyst reiterate his Sell rating on the stock.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
07:34a
MERCK KGAA
: Receives a Sell rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
03:54a
MERCK KGAA
: JP Morgan remains its Buy rating
MD
01:53a
Merck KGaA sees FY adjusted profit gains of up to 9% on lab demand
RE
01:23a
Merck KGaA's Q1 Profit Rises 18% On Strong Sales Growth
MT
05/11
Merck KGaA Expects Higher Profitability, Sales in 2022 After 1Q Earnings Rise
DJ
05/04
MERCK KGAA
: Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
05/04
MERCK KGAA
: Barclays reiterates its Buy rating
MD
05/03
MERCK KGAA
: JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating
MD
04/29
Merck KGaA Reaches $110 Million Deal To Expand Manufacturing Center In China
MT
04/28
Sanofi profit gain beats market view on bestseller drug Dupixent
RE
Analyst Recommendations on MERCK KGAA
07:34a
MERCK KGAA
: Receives a Sell rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
03:54a
MERCK KGAA
: JP Morgan remains its Buy rating
MD
05/04
MERCK KGAA
: Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2022
21 578 M
22 750 M
22 750 M
Net income 2022
3 459 M
3 647 M
3 647 M
Net Debt 2022
6 923 M
7 299 M
7 299 M
P/E ratio 2022
21,1x
Yield 2022
1,14%
Capitalization
73 717 M
77 719 M
77 719 M
EV / Sales 2022
3,74x
EV / Sales 2023
3,42x
Nbr of Employees
60 334
Free-Float
29,7%
Chart MERCK KGAA
Technical analysis trends MERCK KGAA
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bearish
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
20
Last Close Price
169,55 €
Average target price
217,79 €
Spread / Average Target
28,5%
Consensus
Managers and Directors
Belén Garijo López
Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Marcus Kuhnert
Chief Financial Officer
Wolfgang Heinz Büchele
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Maria Rivas
Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Laura Matz
Chief Science & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
MERCK KGAA
-25.31%
77 719
KYOWA KIRIN CO. LTD.
-12.15%
11 365
SK BIOPHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.
-10.49%
5 351
ZHEJIANG AUSUN PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.
113.90%
3 326
YUHAN CORPORATION
-6.76%
3 097
BETTA PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.
-43.20%
2 802
