    MRK   DE0006599905

MERCK KGAA

(MRK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:41 2022-07-25 am EDT
177.30 EUR   -0.42%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

MERCK KGAA : Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies

07/25/2022 | 01:17am EDT
Jefferies upgrades his rating from Neutral to Buy. The target price remains set at EUR 205.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
Analyst Recommendations on MERCK KGAA
Financials
Sales 2022 21 919 M 22 407 M 22 407 M
Net income 2022 3 669 M 3 751 M 3 751 M
Net Debt 2022 7 014 M 7 171 M 7 171 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,1x
Yield 2022 1,12%
Capitalization 77 412 M 79 137 M 79 137 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,85x
EV / Sales 2023 3,54x
Nbr of Employees 61 508
Free-Float 29,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 178,05 €
Average target price 210,34 €
Spread / Average Target 18,1%
Managers and Directors
Belén Garijo López Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Marcus Kuhnert Chief Financial Officer
Wolfgang Heinz Büchele Chairman-Supervisory Board
Maria Rivas Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Laura Matz Chief Science & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERCK KGAA-21.56%79 137
KYOWA KIRIN CO. LTD.1.28%12 533
SK BIOPHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.-19.96%4 656
BETTA PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.-35.74%3 156
YUHAN CORPORATION-6.92%3 006
ZHEJIANG AUSUN PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.83.68%2 843