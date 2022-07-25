MERCK KGAA : Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies

Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
MARKETS
Equities
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
More Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
NEWS
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Finance Pro.
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic Calendar
Listed companies
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Security Transactions
Financial Calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Real Estate
Utilities
ANALYSIS
All Analysis
Must Read
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
STOCK PICKS
All Stock Picks
Subscribe
PORTFOLIOS
My Portfolio
Virtual Portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
WATCHLISTS
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Growth stocks
ESG stocks
Yield stocks
Trend-Following Stocks
Quality stocks
Momentum stocks
Investment Themes
The Vegan Market
Place your bets
The future of mobility
Sin stocks
Luxury
Biotechnology
RANKINGS
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
SCREENERS
Investment Themes
Artificial Intelligence
Ageing Population
The Golden Age of Video Games
Fintechs
Let's all cycle!
Biotechnology
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
TOOLS
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Tools
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Sector Research
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
OUR SERVICES
Our subscriptions
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
Equities
Germany
Xetra
Merck KGaA
News
Summary
MRK
DE0006599905
MERCK KGAA
(MRK)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate -
01:41 2022-07-25 am EDT
177.30
EUR
-0.42%
01:17a
MERCK KGAA
: Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies
MD
07/21
MERCK KGAA
: JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
07/19
New Solar Panels at MilliporeSigma's Wisconsin Site Add Renewable Energy to Power Grid
AQ
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
MERCK KGAA : Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies
07/25/2022 | 01:17am EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
Jefferies upgrades his rating from Neutral to Buy. The target price remains set at EUR 205.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
All news about MERCK KGAA
01:17a
MERCK KGAA
: Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies
MD
07/21
MERCK KGAA
: JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
07/19
New Solar Panels at MilliporeSigma's Wisconsin Site Add Renewable Energy to Power Grid
AQ
07/19
Merck KGaA's Life Science Unit Begins Construction of New Production Facility in US
MT
07/18
MERCK KGAA
: Barclays reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
07/14
MERCK KGAA
: Bernstein reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
07/14
Merck KGaA to Automate Global Laboratories Under Electronics Division
MT
07/13
Micron Technology, Inc. to Select Athinia for Pioneering Data Collaboration
CI
06/23
Merck KGaA Opens Expanded Production Facility in Wisconsin, US
MT
06/23
MilliporeSigma Opens US$ 65 Million CDMO Facility to Address Demand for Critical Cancer..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MERCK KGAA
01:17a
MERCK KGAA
: Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies
MD
07/21
MERCK KGAA
: JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
07/18
MERCK KGAA
: Barclays reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
More recommendations
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2022
21 919 M
22 407 M
22 407 M
Net income 2022
3 669 M
3 751 M
3 751 M
Net Debt 2022
7 014 M
7 171 M
7 171 M
P/E ratio 2022
21,1x
Yield 2022
1,12%
Capitalization
77 412 M
79 137 M
79 137 M
EV / Sales 2022
3,85x
EV / Sales 2023
3,54x
Nbr of Employees
61 508
Free-Float
29,7%
More Financials
Chart MERCK KGAA
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCK KGAA
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Neutral
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
19
Last Close Price
178,05 €
Average target price
210,34 €
Spread / Average Target
18,1%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Belén Garijo López
Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Marcus Kuhnert
Chief Financial Officer
Wolfgang Heinz Büchele
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Maria Rivas
Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Laura Matz
Chief Science & Technology Officer
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
MERCK KGAA
-21.56%
79 137
KYOWA KIRIN CO. LTD.
1.28%
12 533
SK BIOPHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.
-19.96%
4 656
BETTA PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.
-35.74%
3 156
YUHAN CORPORATION
-6.92%
3 006
ZHEJIANG AUSUN PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.
83.68%
2 843
More Results
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave