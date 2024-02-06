Stock MRK MERCK KGAA
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up

Merck KGaA

Equities

MRK

DE0006599905

Pharmaceuticals

Real-time Estimate Tradegate
Other stock markets
 09:25:13 2024-02-06 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
149.2 EUR +0.35% Intraday chart for Merck KGaA -1.72% +3.37%
03:04pm MERCK : 2024 weakness might impact the 2025 targets Alphavalue
Feb. 05 MERCK KGAA : Barclays reiterates its Buy rating ZD
This content is reserved for premium subscribers
To unlock exclusive news, subscribe to Premium!
Maximize your earnings and get expert advice
to become a successful investor with our premium subscription
Already a member/customer? Log In

Latest news about Merck KGaA

MERCK : 2024 weakness might impact the 2025 targets Alphavalue
MERCK KGAA : Barclays reiterates its Buy rating ZD
MERCK KGAA : Jefferies reaffirms its Buy rating ZD
Japan's JSR says US lawsuit will not impact go-private deal RE
Merck KGaA to Grow Investment in South Korea Amid Hope of Semiconductor Market Rebound in FY24 MT
MERCK KGAA : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating ZD
Pharmaceutical stocks lag behind - Bayer at its lowest level since the end of 2005 DP
Can Novartis dethrone Roche as the largest Swiss Pharma? Alphavalue
Merck KGaA's Supervisory Board Chairman to Step Down MT
Merck KGaA Opens Digital Hub in Singapore MT
Merck KGaA Supervisory Board Chairman Wolfgang Buechele to Step Down DJ
Sartorius at the top of the Dax after figures and outlook DP
Merck KGaA's Bladder Cancer Drug Shown to Extend Patients' Lives in Real-world Studies MT
MERCK KGAA : Buy rating from Jefferies ZD
MERCK KGAA : 'attractive entry point' according to UBS CF
MERCK KGAA : UBS remains its Buy rating ZD
MERCK KGAA : Buy rating from JP Morgan ZD
MERCK KGAA : Gets a Buy rating from Jefferies ZD
MERCK KGAA : Jefferies reaffirms its Buy rating ZD
MERCK KGAA : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating ZD
Transcript : Merck KGaA Presents at J.P. Morgan 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference 2024, Jan-08-2024
Merck KGaA Secures Licensing Deal with Inspirna for Colorectal Cancer Drug Candidate MT
Immutep Doses First Patient in Cancer Trial MT
MERCK KGAA : Jefferies remains its Buy rating ZD
MERCK : Healthcare’s not-so-bright future Alphavalue

Chart Merck KGaA

Chart Merck KGaA
More charts

Company Profile

Merck KGaA is one of the world's leading pharmaceutical and chemical groups. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - solutions and products for scientific and biotechnological research (46.7%); - pharmaceutical products (35.3%): prescription drugs for the treatment of diabetes, cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, cardiovascular disease, central nervous system disorders, inflammatory disorders, etc.; - performance materials for the electronics industry (18%): semiconductor materials, liquid crystals, pigments and additives, carbon-based organic materials, etc. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (5%), Switzerland (2.1%), Europe (21%), China (14.2%), Asia/Pacific (20.4%), the United States (27.1%), North America (1.5%), Latin America (5.5%), Middle East and Africa (3.2%).
Sector
Pharmaceuticals
Calendar
2024-03-06 - Q4 2023 Earnings Call
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , DAX
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Merck KGaA

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
A
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
16
Last Close Price
148.6 EUR
Average target price
180.8 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+21.64%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Specialty & Advanced Pharmaceuticals

1st Jan change Capi.
MERCK KGAA Stock Merck KGaA
+3.37% 69 323 M $
KYOWA KIRIN CO. LTD. Stock Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd.
-2.03% 8 354 M $
SK BIOPHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD. Stock SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.
-10.16% 5 292 M $
YUHAN CORPORATION Stock Yuhan Corporation
-13.66% 3 323 M $
CHANGCHUN BCHT BIOTECHNOLOGY CO. Stock Changchun BCHT Biotechnology Co.
-16.22% 2 639 M $
SHENYANG XINGQI PHARMACEUTICAL CO.,LTD. Stock Shenyang Xingqi Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd.
-26.51% 2 323 M $
INDIVIOR PLC Stock Indivior PLC
+16.54% 2 317 M $
BETTA PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD. Stock Betta Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.
-32.01% 2 041 M $
VELOXIS PHARMACEUTICALS A/S Stock Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S
-0.50% 1 644 M $
SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. Stock Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
-5.63% 1 492 M $
Specialty & Advanced Pharmaceuticals
  1. Stock
  2. Equities
  3. Stock Merck KGaA - Xetra
  4. News Merck KGaA
  5. Merck: 2024 weakness might impact the 2025 targets
+39.41% on our US portfolio vs. 25.67% on the S&P 500 net Total Return
Replicate our performance
fermer